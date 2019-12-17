TripActions Signs 88,490 SF Office Lease at Renaissance Tower in Downtown Dallas

TripActions will essentially triple its footprint in Dallas by leasing 88,490 square feet at Renaissance Tower.

DALLAS — TripActions, a Silicon Valley-based platform that manages corporate travel, has signed an 88,490-square-foot office lease at Renaissance Tower, a 56-story building located at 1201 Elm St. in downtown Dallas. Evan Hammer, David Harris and Jade Scott of Whitebox Real Estate, along with Bo McNally and David Bergeron of T3 Advisors, represented TripActions in the lease negotiations. Dennis Barnes, Clay Gilbert and Ben Davis of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between SMA Equities and Moinian Group.