TrueBlue Signs 83,000 SF Office Lease at Chicago’s Old Post Office

CHICAGO — Temporary staffing firm TrueBlue has signed an 83,000-square-foot office lease at Chicago’s Old Post Office. The Tacoma, Wash.-based company currently maintains a local office at 860 W. Evergreen Ave. near Goose Island. TrueBlue is expected to move into the new office in early 2021. Jack Keenan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Cushman & Wakefield will also handle project management for the new space. 601W Cos. is redeveloping the Old Post Office project. Other tenants who have signed leases at the property include Walgreens, Uber and Ferrara Candy.