Truist Provides $39.1M Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for Dallas Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Reserve at White Rock in Dallas totals 312 units. The property was built in 2000.

DALLAS — Truist Financial Corp., the entity formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, has provided a $39.1 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Reserve at White Rock, a 312-unit apartment community in Dallas. The Class A property was built in 2000 in multiple phases and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, social area with a lounge and kitchen, theater room, business center, outdoor grilling stations, conference room and a jogging trail. Evan Hom of Truist originated the loan, which carries a 10-year term, four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of a New York-based private equity firm. Reserve at White Rock was 95 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.