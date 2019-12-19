Truist Provides $39.1M Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for Dallas Apartment Community
DALLAS — Truist Financial Corp., the entity formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, has provided a $39.1 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Reserve at White Rock, a 312-unit apartment community in Dallas. The Class A property was built in 2000 in multiple phases and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, social area with a lounge and kitchen, theater room, business center, outdoor grilling stations, conference room and a jogging trail. Evan Hom of Truist originated the loan, which carries a 10-year term, four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of a New York-based private equity firm. Reserve at White Rock was 95 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.