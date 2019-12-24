REBusinessOnline

Two Restaurants Sign Leases Totaling 6,400 SF at Mixed-Use Development in Washington, New Jersey

Washington Square Town Center comprises residential space, retail, seniors housing and a medical building.

WASHINGTON, N.J. — Italian restaurant Jenaro’s and Bison Coffee Co. have signed two retail leases totaling 6,400 square feet at Washington Square Town Center, a mixed-use development in Washington, located approximately 65 miles west of New York City. Jenaro’s will occupy 4,600 square feet and Bison Coffee Co. will occupy 1,800 square feet. Both restaurants plan to open in spring 2020. Rothman Medical Building occupies 40,000 square feet of the development, which also comprises 330 apartments, 100 townhomes, 30,000 square feet of retail space and a seniors housing community. The developer is a joint venture between Atkins Co. and Woodmont Properties.

