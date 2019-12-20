Upland Negotiates Sale of Minneapolis Office Building for Affordable Housing Project

MINNEAPOLIS — Upland Real Estate Group Inc. has negotiated the sale of the Rockler Fur building in downtown Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The buyer, Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, plans to convert the property into 48 units of affordable housing. The seven-story, 38,305-square-foot building was originally built as a Printer’s Exchange building in 1915 with a Gothic Revival style. Rockler Fur has occupied the property since the 1940s. Upland will also represent Rockler in its relocation process in spring 2020.