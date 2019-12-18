REBusinessOnline

US Foods Signs 275,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Rosemont, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

US Foods occupies space at Riverway.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — US Foods has signed a 275,000-square-foot office lease renewal at Riverway in Rosemont. This is the largest office lease signed in suburban Chicago since 2017, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Riverway is a 1.1 million-square-foot office campus comprised of four 11-story buildings. Dan Svachula, Michael Simpson and Allyson Birchmeier of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Adventus Realty. James Otto, Abigail Zaleski and Chris Reynolds of CBRE represented US Foods, a major foodservice distributor and supplier.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020