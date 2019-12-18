US Foods Signs 275,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Rosemont, Illinois

US Foods occupies space at Riverway.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — US Foods has signed a 275,000-square-foot office lease renewal at Riverway in Rosemont. This is the largest office lease signed in suburban Chicago since 2017, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Riverway is a 1.1 million-square-foot office campus comprised of four 11-story buildings. Dan Svachula, Michael Simpson and Allyson Birchmeier of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Adventus Realty. James Otto, Abigail Zaleski and Chris Reynolds of CBRE represented US Foods, a major foodservice distributor and supplier.