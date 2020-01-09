Vestar Purchases Six-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro Seattle for $95M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Located in Lynnwood, Wash., the six-property retail portfolio is fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including Best Buy, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, DSW Shoe Warehouse, Barnes & Noble and Old Navy.

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Vestar has purchased a six-property, 297,599-square-foot retail portfolio in Lynnwood for $95 million. The seller was the original developer of the properties, which were built between 1997 and 2002.

The six properties are Alderwood Parkway Place, Alderwood Parkway Plaza, Alderwood Parkway Plaza II, Golde Creek Plaza, Golde Creek Plaza II and Golde Creek Plaza III. The properties are all located at the northeast and northwest corners of Alderwood Mall Parkway and 196th Street SW, near Alderwood Mall 17 miles north of downtown Seattle.

At the time of sale, the portfolio was fully leased a variety of tenants including Best Buy, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, DSW Shoe Warehouse, Barnes & Noble and Old Navy.

Paul Sleeth and Billy Sleeth of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the transaction.