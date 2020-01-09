REBusinessOnline

Vestar Purchases Six-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro Seattle for $95M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Alderwood-Lynwood-WA

Located in Lynnwood, Wash., the six-property retail portfolio is fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including Best Buy, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, DSW Shoe Warehouse, Barnes & Noble and Old Navy.

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Vestar has purchased a six-property, 297,599-square-foot retail portfolio in Lynnwood for $95 million. The seller was the original developer of the properties, which were built between 1997 and 2002.

The six properties are Alderwood Parkway Place, Alderwood Parkway Plaza, Alderwood Parkway Plaza II, Golde Creek Plaza, Golde Creek Plaza II and Golde Creek Plaza III. The properties are all located at the northeast and northwest corners of Alderwood Mall Parkway and 196th Street SW, near Alderwood Mall 17 miles north of downtown Seattle.

At the time of sale, the portfolio was fully leased a variety of tenants including Best Buy, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, DSW Shoe Warehouse, Barnes & Noble and Old Navy.

Paul Sleeth and Billy Sleeth of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020