Village Properties Acquires 54-Unit Multifamily Community in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Situated in Seattle’s Upper Queen Anne neighborhood, The Gilbert feature 54 apartments and 10,577 square feet ground-floor retail space.

SEATTLE — Village Properties has purchased The Gilbert, a multifamily community located in Seattle’s Upper Queen Anne neighborhood. LaSalle Investment Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Constructed in 2005, The Gilbert features 54 recently renovated apartments, 10,577 square feet of retail space and a subterranean parking garage with more than 70 parking stalls. Jaime Oneill Salon, La Pasta, Chaco Canyon Café and Desert Sun Tanning Salon occupy the fully leased retail space.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.