WashREIT Completes $129.5M Sale of 1776 G Street Office Building in D.C. to World Bank

Located one block from the White House, 1776 G St. was built in 1979 and spans 266,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WashREIT) has sold 1776 G St. for $129.5 million to World Bank Group, an international financial institution that makes loans to developing nations. According to LoopNet Inc., the office building was built in 1979, spans 266,000 square feet and is located one block from the White House. World Bank’s headquarters is located at 1818 H St. NW, which is kitty-corner to 1776 G St. World Bank has operated out of 1776 G St. for over 30 years and is currently the building’s sole office tenant.