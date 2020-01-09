REBusinessOnline

Wayfinder Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Apartment Community Near Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Set to open in late 2021, The Troubadour in Austin will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Wayfinder Real Estate has begun construction on The Troubadour, a 321-unit apartment community located within the University Park master-planned development in Austin. The six-story property will be situated one mile north of downtown at the southwest corner of Concordia Avenue and Interstate 35, the former site of Concordia University. Set to open in late 2021, The Troubadour will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike storage and maintenance facility and two rooftop decks, one of which will be equipped for outdoor movie screenings. The Troubadour represents the first development for Wayfinder, an Austin-based firm founded by real estate veterans Mac McElwrath and Chris Sipes. The project team includes general contractor Oden Hughes Construction, architect Davies Collaborative, civil engineer Jones Carter, landscape architect Blu Fish Collaborative, MEP engineer MEP Delta Design and interior designer PPDS. Vantage Bank provided construction financing on behalf of Wayfinder.

