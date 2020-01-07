REBusinessOnline

Wegmans to Open 121,000 SF Supermarket in Harrison, New York

Wegmans Food Market will offer a wide range of grocery options and will feature a casual restaurant.

HARRISON, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Market will open a 121,000-square-foot supermarket in Harrison, a northern suburb of New York City. The store is known for its wide selection of fresh produce, deli meats, cheeses and fresh baked breads, as well as its devoted following of “Wegmaniac” fans. The store will also house an internal restaurant called The Burger Bar, which will serve made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, salads and other casual cuisine, as well as beer and wine by the glass. Wegmans plans to hire 280 part-time and 220 full-time employees at the store, which is slated to open Sunday, June 7.

