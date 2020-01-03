Willis Tower Becomes Largest Building in U.S. to Earn LEED Platinum Certification

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Willis Tower has become the largest building in the country to earn the LEED Platinum designation, the highest ranking possible given by the U.S. Green Building Council. The property owner, EQ Office, made energy, sustainability and comfort improvements to achieve the designation. EQ worked with Rivion, a Wisconsin-based energy consulting firm. Some of the enhancements include revamping the heating and cooling system, replacing electric hot-water generators with natural gas hot-water boilers, upgrading the building’s lighting and installing low-flow faucets and toilets. The 110-story Willis Tower is undergoing a $500 million renovation. The property, largest in the United States by square footage, earned LEED Gold certification in 2018.