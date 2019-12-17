Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 372-Unit Alta Buena Vista Multifamily Property in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Buena Vista, an apartment community located at 1501 Buena Vista Ave. in Alameda. Situated on the northern waterfront, the 10-acre community will mix the existing six-acre historic 1920s-era Del Monte Warehouse with new apartments and retail spaces. BAR Architects designed the project.

Slated to open in early 2022, Alta Buena Vista will offer 372 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Additionally, the property will feature a fitness center, resident lounge, multiple roof decks and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.