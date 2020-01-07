Woodmont Secures Daylight Golf Lease in Grapevine, Venue to Open in Summer

Daylight Golf will be situated along the outer ring road of Grapevine Mills, a regional mall owned by Simon that attracts more than 10 million visitors annually.

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — The Woodmont Co. has arranged a 14,713-square-foot retail lease for Daylight Golf, a new virtual golf and sports bar concept, at 2505 E. Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine. Set to open this summer, the Daylight Golf venue will be situated on two acres along the outer ring road of Grapevine Mills, a regional mall owned by Simon that attracts more than 10 million visitors annually. The venue will feature virtual golf simulators for courses around the world, an outdoor patio, full kitchen and bar and 40 TVs. The retail location was previously The Trail Dust and Love & War in Texas of Grapevine. Andy Anderson of Henry S. Miller Brokerage’s restaurant property group represented Daylight Golf in the lease deal. Derek Anthony, Grant Gary and David Adams of Woodmont represented the landlord, CJK Grapevine Properties.