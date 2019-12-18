Zamir Equities Buys Value-Add Office Building in Baltimore’s CBD for $26.9M

The 314,000-square-foot building currently houses the Baltimore U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and the City of Baltimore Development Corp.

BALTIMORE — Zamir Equities has purchased 36 S. Charles St., a 25-story office building located in Baltimore’s Central Business District (CBD), from an undisclosed seller. The 314,000-square-foot building currently houses the Baltimore U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and the City of Baltimore Development Corp.

One block away from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, 36 S. Charles is situated less than a block from the Metro SubwayLink Charles Center station. The location also provides nearby access to Interstates 95 and 83 and the city’s Light RailLink system. The Camden Station of the Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC), which provides high-speed access to Washington, D.C. and other major East Coast cities, is less than one mile away. The office building currently features cafes, onsite storage and a parking garage.

The previous ownership invested $6.5 million into base building improvements and updates to the lobby, conference center and elevators. Zamir Equities plans to make additional capital improvements, including further improvements to the elevators, upgrades to the common areas, enhanced building security and a new coffee shop.