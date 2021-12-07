REBusinessOnline

$1.5B Terminal Under Construction at Kansas City International Airport to Feature High-Tech Infrastructure

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Missouri

Completion of the new terminal is slated for early 2023.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Construction is underway on a new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Henderson Engineers is serving as the lead engineer and designed the technological infrastructure, which includes touchless kiosks and video walls.

This infrastructure will also support a biometric verification system that will enable travelers to use their faces as boarding passes. Using three-dimensional building information modeling software, Henderson determined placement for security cameras throughout the 1 million-square-foot terminal. Siemens is assisting with innovative technology efforts.

Completion of the project is slated for early 2023. The airport will transition from its current three-terminal layout to the new single terminal. Since airport operations will need to remain functional during the transition, air transport communications company SITA is designing an IT network that will prevent interruptions to security and other vital systems during the changeover.

In addition to technology, Henderson’s array of building systems design services for the new terminal includes acoustics, audio-video, electrical, fire alarm, mechanical and plumbing. Skidmore Owings & Merrill is the lead architect for the project and Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate is the developer.

