$100M Sable Hotel Opens at Chicago’s Navy Pier

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

The Sable at Navy Pier rises seven stories with 223 rooms.

CHICAGO — The Sable at Navy Pier, a 223-room, seven-story hotel, opened today at Chicago’s Navy Pier tourist attraction. James McHugh Construction Co. and Powers & Sons Construction Co. were the general contractors for the $100 million project. Developer ACRON USA owns the hotel, which is part of Hilton’s Curio brand. Maverick Hotels and Restaurants is the hotel operator.

Every room at the hotel offers a waterfront view of the Chicago skyline. Construction involved integrating the new building into the pier’s existing structure. Construction began in June 2018 and was completed in October 2020, but the opening of the hotel was delayed due to COVID-19. Navy Pier itself has been closed since last fall and is expected to reopen this spring.

The Sable name comes from the USS Sable, which served as a Great Lakes luxury cruise ship prior to World War II. KOO LLC was the project architect and interior designer, while Thornton Tomasetti served as structural engineer.