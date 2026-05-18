Monday, May 18, 2026
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West-Town-Corners
West Town Corners spans 285,497 square feet and is anchored by Winn-Dixie.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

11North Acquires 285,497 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Altamonte Springs, Florida

by Abby Cox

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — 11North Partners has acquired West Town Corners, a 285,497-square-foot retail center located in Altamonte Springs, roughly 16 miles north of Orlando. Winn-Dixie anchors the property, which features a mix of additional tenants including PetSmart, T.J. Maxx, Five Below, Panera Bread, Bath & Body Works, Crumbl Cookies and American Signature Furniture. Danny Finkle and Jorge Portela of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Washington Prime Group sold the property for $59.5 million, according to several media outlets.

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