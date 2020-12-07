Parkside Realty Opens 12-Story Fulton East Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market
CHICAGO — Parkside Realty Inc. has opened Fulton East, a 12-story, next-generation office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. The speculative project features high-tech features for employee health, hygiene, safety and wellness such as hands-free elevators, a state-of-the-art air and surface disinfection system, open-air terraces and a rooftop park. The 90,000-square-foot development also features retail space and is located at 215 N. Peoria St. Each floor offers 10,605 square feet with a private outdoor terrace. The building’s top floors feature a multi-level penthouse office suite. An 8,000-square-foot rooftop park offers tenants additional outdoor space. Chicago-based Clayco and its in-house architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as builder and designer. Chicago-based interior designer Holly Hunt designed the building’s lobby.