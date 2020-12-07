REBusinessOnline

Parkside Realty Opens 12-Story Fulton East Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Fulton East incorporates the latest technology for health and wellness. The project spans 90,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Parkside Realty Inc. has opened Fulton East, a 12-story, next-generation office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. The speculative project features high-tech features for employee health, hygiene, safety and wellness such as hands-free elevators, a state-of-the-art air and surface disinfection system, open-air terraces and a rooftop park. The 90,000-square-foot development also features retail space and is located at 215 N. Peoria St. Each floor offers 10,605 square feet with a private outdoor terrace. The building’s top floors feature a multi-level penthouse office suite. An 8,000-square-foot rooftop park offers tenants additional outdoor space. Chicago-based Clayco and its in-house architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as builder and designer. Chicago-based interior designer Holly Hunt designed the building’s lobby.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  