Parkside Realty Opens 12-Story Fulton East Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Fulton East incorporates the latest technology for health and wellness. The project spans 90,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Parkside Realty Inc. has opened Fulton East, a 12-story, next-generation office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. The speculative project features high-tech features for employee health, hygiene, safety and wellness such as hands-free elevators, a state-of-the-art air and surface disinfection system, open-air terraces and a rooftop park. The 90,000-square-foot development also features retail space and is located at 215 N. Peoria St. Each floor offers 10,605 square feet with a private outdoor terrace. The building’s top floors feature a multi-level penthouse office suite. An 8,000-square-foot rooftop park offers tenants additional outdoor space. Chicago-based Clayco and its in-house architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as builder and designer. Chicago-based interior designer Holly Hunt designed the building’s lobby.