13th Floor, Adler Deliver 37-Story Cascade Apartment Tower in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — A joint venture between locally based 13th Floor Investments and Adler Development, in partnership with global investment manager Barings, has delivered Cascade, a 37-story apartment tower located at 3050 SW 37th Ave. in Miami. The 421-unit community is the second residential high-rise to be delivered within the Link at Douglas, a seven-acre master-planned development.

Cascade is situated adjacent to the Douglas Road Metrorail Station, U.S. Highway 1 and The Underline, a 10‑mile linear park, urban trail and public art destination. The property’s move-ins began this week and leasing is currently underway. Cascade’s apartments start from $2,600 per month and range from studios to three-bedroom floor plans sized from 510 to 1,323 square feet. Bozzuto manages the property.

Designed by Arquitectonica, Cascade’s amenities include a resort-style pool on the 10th floor with lounge seating, cabanas and a poolside bar. Other amenities include an outdoor movie screen and a game room with a foosball table, billiards, shuffleboard and card tables, as well as a basketball half-court, yoga studio, grilling stations, lounge, outdoor kitchen, media room, kids’ playroom and an onsite dog run and wash.