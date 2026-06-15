13th Floor, Barings Receive $134M Construction Loan for Final Residential Tower at Link at Douglas in Miami

MIAMI — A partnership between 13th Floor Investments and Barings has received a $134 million construction loan for the development of Crescendo, the fourth and final residential tower located within the Link at Douglas mixed-use project in Miami. Santander Bank, TD Bank and First Horizon Bank provided financing.

The first phase of Link at Douglas, which opened in 2023, included the 312-unit Core and 421-unit Cascade residential buildings, along with more than 30,000 square feet of retail space anchored by Milam’s Market. The project’s third residential tower, known as Cadence, is slated for completion in 2028 and will feature 432 apartments.

With the addition of the 392-unit Crescendo in 2029, Link at Douglas will comprise approximately 1,500 residential units across four buildings. 13th Floor and Barings first broke ground on Link at Douglas in 2019.

13th Floor has multiple projects underway in South Florida, including Link at Boca in Boca Raton and Link at SoMi in South Miami.