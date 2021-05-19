13th Floor Investments, Adler Group to Open 22-Story Apartment Tower in Miami

Located along US-1 and Douglas Road, CORE is situated between Coral Gables and Coconut Grove in Miami.

MIAMI — Developers 13th Floor Investments and Adler Group have opened leasing for CORE Link at Douglas, a new 312-unit residential tower underway in Miami. Slated to open in August at 3060 SW 37th Ave., CORE will become the first tower to open at Link at Douglas, a seven-acre mixed-use development located adjacent to Miami’s Metrorail and The Underline linear park. Global investment manager Barings is a partner on the project.

Located along US-1 and Douglas Road, CORE is situated between Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. The property is less than two miles away from the University of Miami.

The 22-story residential building will feature studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Leasing rates will start at $1,690 for studios, $2,090 for one-bedrooms and $2,790 for two-bedrooms.

Community amenities will include a rooftop pool deck, poolside grilling and private cabanas, as well as a fitness center with a yoga studio, business center and media room. A social lounge will come complete with billiards, shuffleboard, ping pong and a furnished seating area centered around a fireplace. Other amenities will include secured package room, bike storage and Wi-Fi in all common areas. Apartments will feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, modern kitchen hardware and appliances, an in-home washer and dryer and porcelain shower walls.

CASCADE, an adjacent 36-story multifamily tower, is set to open at Link at Douglas in mid-2022, which will feature a 25,000-square-foot Milam’s Market on the ground level. The Link at Douglas development’s master plan will encompass 1,422 residential units, over 32,000 square feet of retail space, a 280,000-square-foot office building and a public plaza that connects with The Underline.

The Bozzuto Group was selected to provide property management at CORE that includes a full-service concierge, 24-hour maintenance, resident app, monthly resident events and its signature away-from-home services of plant care, newspaper delivery and in-home package delivery.