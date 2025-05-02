13th Floor, JSB Capital Group Obtain $67.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Davie, Florida

DAVIE, FLA. — A joint venture between 13th Floor Investments and JSB Capital Group has obtained a $67.5 million construction loan for Parks at Davie, a 383-unit multifamily project in the north Miami suburb of Davie. Santander Bank provided the loan. Peter Mekras of Aztec Group advised the joint venture on the capitalization, which also included an undisclosed amount of preferred equity from Houston-based Marble Capital.

Designed by Corwil Architects, Parks at Davie will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 568 square feet to 1,415 square feet. Amenities at the property will include a clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness center, business center with coworking areas and about 6,200 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The site for Parks at Davie is located on the east side of Broward College’s Davie campus near the Florida Turnpike. 13th Floor and JSB Capital expect to break ground later this month, with completion slated for 2027.