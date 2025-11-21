Friday, November 21, 2025
Parks at Delray Skye
Skye in Delray Beach, Fla., will offer 327 apartments in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as options for townhome layouts. (Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Investments)
13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on 327-Unit Skye Apartment Community in Delray Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — 13th Floor Investments and Key International have broken ground on Skye, a 327-unit apartment community located in Delray Beach, approximately eight miles north of Boca Raton, Fla. CIBC Bank USA is providing a $79.2 million construction loan to finance the project. The Skye apartment complex is the second residential phase of the 50-acre Parks at Delray mixed-use development, following the debut of Savio, a 420-unit apartment complex. Skye is slated for completion in 2027.

Designed by MSA Architects, Skye will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 560 to 1,410 square feet, as well as three-bedroom townhome options spanning up to 1,770 square feet. Amenities at the complex will include a beach-entry swimming pool with cabanas and a pool bar, parks with jogging trails and outdoor BBQs and an outdoor “tot lot” and children’s playroom. Additional amenities include a 24-7 fitness center, yoga room, dog park, coworking spaces with a business center, lounge, social club room with a kitchen and a bar. Residents also have access to package rooms, select garages, covered parking and complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas.

