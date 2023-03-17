13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on First Phase of 747-Unit Multifamily Project in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — 13th Floor Investments and Key International, in partnership with CDS International Holdings and Wexford Capital, have broken ground on the first phase of a multifamily project at the Parks at Delray, a 50-acre mixed-use development located along Congress Avenue in Delray Beach. Upon completion, the residential component will total 747 units across a mix of townhomes and three- and five-story apartment buildings.

Phase I, which is scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025, will comprise 420 units, with Phase II including 327 units. Apartments will range in size from 580 to 1,400 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The townhomes will feature three-bedroom layouts and span between 1,670 and 1,770 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse, gym, pool, social room and parks and green spaces.

ANF Group is serving as the general contractor on the project, which was designed by MSA Architects. Parks at Del Ray will also feature 40,000 square feet of grocery-anchored retail space and 68,000 square feet of office space.