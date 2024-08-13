Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

13th Floor Obtains $83M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in South Florida

by John Nelson

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. — Miami-based 13th Floor Investments has obtained an $83 million construction loan for Parks at Hallandale, a 398-unit, garden-style apartment community underway in South Florida’s Hallandale Beach. Situated on 15.5 acres in Broward County, Parks at Hallandale will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom market-rate and workforce housing units, as well as 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Designed by MSA Architects, amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool and deck, an outdoor pavilion and seating areas with barbecue grills, tennis and pickleball courts, dog park and a children’s playground.

CIBC Bank USA provided the loan to 13th Floor, which plans to deliver the community in 2026. Additionally, Scott Wadler and Alec Fox of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of preferred equity from Houston-based Marble Capital.

You may also like

LL Flooring Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection,...

CRC Sells Centre at Hagerstown Shopping Center in...

Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 145,588 SF Shopping...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 159-Unit Active Adult Community...

American Landmark Buys 366-Unit Prose Eastgate Apartments in...

Partnership Acquires 299-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 231-Unit Multifamily...

Local Television Network to Open 50,000 SF Studio...

DXD Capital Completes 750-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bristol,...