13th Floor Obtains $83M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in South Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. — Miami-based 13th Floor Investments has obtained an $83 million construction loan for Parks at Hallandale, a 398-unit, garden-style apartment community underway in South Florida’s Hallandale Beach. Situated on 15.5 acres in Broward County, Parks at Hallandale will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom market-rate and workforce housing units, as well as 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Designed by MSA Architects, amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool and deck, an outdoor pavilion and seating areas with barbecue grills, tennis and pickleball courts, dog park and a children’s playground.

CIBC Bank USA provided the loan to 13th Floor, which plans to deliver the community in 2026. Additionally, Scott Wadler and Alec Fox of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of preferred equity from Houston-based Marble Capital.