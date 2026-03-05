17,000 SF Link Innovation Labs Opens in Downtown Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. — Link Innovation Labs, a 17,000-square-foot hub designed to support startups, researchers, small businesses and industry partners, has opened in Topeka’s Innovation District. Link Innovation Labs offers office space, coworking areas, conference rooms, a dedicated pitch and event space and a flexible lab facility designed for early-stage animal health and bioscience companies. The space includes BSL-1 and BSL-2 laboratories, addressing a growing need for entry-level wet lab capacity for startups advancing alternative proteins, pet therapeutics, herd health technologies and AI-enabled biosecurity solutions. Link Innovation Labs is part of GO Topeka’s broader strategy to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, support business formation and expansion and create high-quality jobs throughout Topeka and Shawnee County.