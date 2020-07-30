REBusinessOnline

175-Unit Luxury Apartment Community, The Asher, to Open in Minneapolis This Fall

The Asher is situated at 1125 Lagoon Ave.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Asher, a 175-unit luxury apartment community in Minneapolis, is slated to open in October. Situated at 1125 Lagoon Ave., the property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, rooftop deck, fitness center, clubroom, bike lounge and coworking stations. Reuter Walton Development and Northwestern Mutual are the project partners. Village Green will serve as property manager. Residents can currently earn two months of free rent on select apartments. Monthly rents start at $995.

