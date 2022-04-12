REBusinessOnline

1788 Holdings Sells 423,900 SF Lehigh Valley Industrial Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WHITEHALL, PA. — Maryland-based investment firm 1788 Holdings LLC has sold Riverside Business Center, a 423,900-square-foot industrial facility located in the Lehigh Valley city of Whitehall. The property was originally built on 34 acres in 1910 and has been renovated numerous times over the years. Those renovations most recently included a $9 million capital improvement program in 2006 that converted the property from a single-use manufacturing facility to a multi-tenant warehouse. Michael Hines of CBRE represented 1788 Holdings in the transaction. The buyer, Buligo Capital Partners, purchased the asset for $34.6 million.  

