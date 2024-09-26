17Capital Signs 16,298 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity firm 17Capital has signed a 16,298-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The firm will relocate and expand from SL Green’s 77-story One Vanderbilt tower to the entire 29th floor of 10 Bryant, a 30-story building located at 452 Fifth Ave., in early 2026. Paul Glickman, Ben Bass, Kristen Morgan and Kate Roush of JLL represented the landlord, Property & Building Corp. Ltd., in the lease negotiations. David Mainthow and Troy Elias of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.