180 Multifamily Acquires Two Adjoining Properties Totaling 679 Units in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Casa del Encanto, one of two communities that will make up the newly formed Palatia Apartment Homes in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Arlington-based 180 Multifamily Properties has acquired Casa Luna and Casa del Encanto, two properties totaling 679 units that are located across the street from one another on San Antonio’s north side. According to Apartments.com, the properties offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, soccer field, playgrounds, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program and combine the properties into a single community that will be known as Palatia Apartment Homes.