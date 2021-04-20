REBusinessOnline

180 Multifamily Buys 248-Unit Watson Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

The Watson Apartments in Grand Prairie totals 248 units. The property was built in 2018.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has purchased The Watson, a 248-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The Class A property was built in 2018. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with granite countertops, faux wood flooring and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse and conference room, two courtyards and a bocce ball court. The seller was an undisclosed, locally based developer.

