180 Multifamily Buys 248-Unit Watson Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has purchased The Watson, a 248-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The Class A property was built in 2018. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with granite countertops, faux wood flooring and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse and conference room, two courtyards and a bocce ball court. The seller was an undisclosed, locally based developer.
