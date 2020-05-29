180 Multifamily Buys 267-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

180 Multifamily Properties has purchased this undisclosed, 267-unit community in the central part of the DFW metroplex.

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has purchased an undisclosed, 267-unit apartment community located in the central region of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The property was built in 1983 on 9.3 acres and spans 206,000 net rentable square feet. An undisclosed, California-based firm sold the property. The new ownership will implement a value-add program and rebrand the community.