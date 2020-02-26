180 Multifamily Buys 305-Unit Rio on the Parkway Apartments in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has purchased Rio on the Parkway, a 305-unit community in Arlington. According to Apartments.com, the property was built on 9.5 acres in 1972 and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. The buyer, which acquired the asset from an entity doing business as Rio on the Parkway 2017 LLC, will renovate and rebrand the property as The Mirage.