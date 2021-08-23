REBusinessOnline

180 Multifamily Properties Acquires 444-Unit Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

2420-Abrams-St.-Arlington

The multifamily property located at 2420 Abrams St. in Arlington totals 444 units. The asset was originally built in 1966.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has acquired a 444-unit community located at 2420 Abrams St. in Arlington. The Class B property was originally built on 20 acres in 1966. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Stratton Apartment Homes. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews