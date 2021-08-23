180 Multifamily Properties Acquires 444-Unit Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The multifamily property located at 2420 Abrams St. in Arlington totals 444 units. The asset was originally built in 1966.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has acquired a 444-unit community located at 2420 Abrams St. in Arlington. The Class B property was originally built on 20 acres in 1966. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Stratton Apartment Homes. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.