180 Multifamily Properties Acquires 444-Unit Community in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has acquired a 444-unit community located at 2420 Abrams St. in Arlington. The Class B property was originally built on 20 acres in 1966. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Stratton Apartment Homes. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
