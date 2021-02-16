180 Multifamily Properties Buys 208-Unit Complex Near Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has acquired a 208-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Bachman Lake area, located near Dallas Love Field Airport. The seller was an undisclosed firm based on the East Coast. Bard Hoover and Wes Racht of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program that will also include a rebranding of the property.