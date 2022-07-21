REBusinessOnline

180 Multifamily Properties Buys 224-Unit Complex in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm 180 Multifamily Properties has purchased a 224-unit complex in Arlington. According to Apartments.com, the property at 834 Timberlake Drive offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,010 square feet, as well as a business center and a clubhouse. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Oakmont Apartment Homes. The seller was Florida-based ZMR Capital.

