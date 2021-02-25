180 Multifamily Properties Buys 240-Unit Apartment Community in West San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — 180 Multifamily Properties, an investment firm based in Arlington, Texas, has purchased Echelon at Monterrey Village, a 240-unit apartment community in west San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and oversized tubs. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, sand volleyball court, a resident lounge and business center and communal outdoor green space. The seller was an undisclosed, out-of-state developer.
