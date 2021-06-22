REBusinessOnline

1A Auto Signs 347,689 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Olathe, Kansas

Posted on by in Industrial, Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The tenant occupies space at Building B within I-35 Logistics Park.

OLATHE, KAN. — 1A Auto has signed a long-term lease renewal for 347,689 square feet of industrial space at Building B within Olathe’s I-35 Logistics Park. Founded in 1999, 1A Auto is an auto parts supplier that caters to consumers completing their own auto repairs. Mark Long and John Faur of Newmark Zimmer represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Kevin Wilkerson of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord.

