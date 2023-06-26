Monday, June 26, 2023
SKOL Brewing Co. and Valhalla Social will open at 200 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta.
200 Peachtree Group Underway on Two Restaurant Developments in Downtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — 200 Peachtree Group , an Atlanta-based owner and operator of food-and-beverage/entertainment brands, is underway on the development of two restaurants located at 200 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta. SKOL Brewing Co., a craft brewery, will comprise 5,000 square feet and is expected to open later this year. Food, beverage and entertainment hall Valhalla Social is scheduled to open in spring or summer 2024 and will total 15,000 square feet, with seating for roughly 300 people. CNNA Architects is the architect for both projects, which hope to capitalize on major tourism events coming to downtown Atlanta, including the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

