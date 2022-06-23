REBusinessOnline

2020 Acquisitions Underway on 610,000 SF Distribution Center in Mansfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

5206-Route-130-Mansfield-New-Jersey

Completion of 2020 Acquisitions' new distribution center in Mansfield, New Jersey, is slated for later this summer.

MANSFIELD, N.J. — Developer 2020 Acquisitions is underway on construction of a 610,000-square-foot distribution center in the Central New Jersey city of Mansfield. The site spans 47 acres and is located at 5206 Route 130. The facility will feature 123 loading docks, four drive-in ramps, a clear height of 40 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 95 trailers and 173 cars. Delivery is slated for this summer. JLL has been tapped to lease the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  