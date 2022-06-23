2020 Acquisitions Underway on 610,000 SF Distribution Center in Mansfield, New Jersey

Completion of 2020 Acquisitions' new distribution center in Mansfield, New Jersey, is slated for later this summer.

MANSFIELD, N.J. — Developer 2020 Acquisitions is underway on construction of a 610,000-square-foot distribution center in the Central New Jersey city of Mansfield. The site spans 47 acres and is located at 5206 Route 130. The facility will feature 123 loading docks, four drive-in ramps, a clear height of 40 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 95 trailers and 173 cars. Delivery is slated for this summer. JLL has been tapped to lease the project.