207-Room AC Hotel Clayton Debuts in Suburban St. Louis

CLAYTON, MO. — Koplar Properties, Homebase Partners, Eagle Realty and Concord Hospitality Enterprises have opened the AC Hotel Clayton in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The $50 million project rises 11 stories with 207 rooms. The property features the AC Lounge and AC Kitchen along with High Bar Clayton, the area’s first rooftop bar. Concord Hospitality Enterprises manages the property. The project was built on the site of the former headquarters of the Clayton Police Department at 227 S. Central Ave. The city began seeking a way to repurpose the site in 2011. The hotel was proposed in 2018, and Midas Construction broke ground on the property in September 2022. Designed by DLR Group, the property features a fitness center and 3,000 square feet of top-floor meeting space.