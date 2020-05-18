215 Westheimer LLC Breaks Ground on 13,200 SF Mixed-Use Project in Houston’s Montrose Area

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Construction of 215-Westheimer in Houston's Montrose area is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

HOUSTON — Locally based limited liability company 215 Westheimer LLC has broken ground on a 13,200-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston’s Montrose area. The first floor will feature retail and restaurant space, and the second floor will offer both traditional and medical office space. Identity Architects is designing the project, and Davis Commercial Real Estate is handling leasing. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.