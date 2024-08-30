248-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Chicago Hits 75 Percent Occupancy

CHICAGO — The Saint Grand, a 248-unit luxury apartment complex in Chicago, is now 75 percent leased. The development team includes Mavrek, Double Eagle Development, Luxury Living and GW Properties. The property at 535 N. St. Clair also features 45,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of street-level retail space. The building’s grand opening took place in late July, and residents started moving in in April. Units feature workspaces and private outdoor spaces. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces, lounges and a rooftop pool deck. The retail space will be home to a Starbucks, and additional retailers will be announced in the coming months. The project team included architect NORR, general contractor Lendlease and interior designer Harken Interiors. Cushman & Wakefield is overseeing residential and commercial property management. Monthly rents for the apartments start at $2,379.