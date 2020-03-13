Hunter Hotel Conference to be Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

Posted on by in Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

ATLANTA — The 32nd annual Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, slated to take place at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis from March 18 to 20, has been postponed as part of a concerted effort worldwide to contain the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The conference presenter, Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors, says it will identify alternative dates for the event.

An education and networking event for hotel investors, the conference attracted more than 1,850 attendees from across the Southeast and beyond in 2019. A note posted to the conference website Thursday afternoon read in part:

“After the unprecedented events of the past 24 hours, and with an overabundance of caution for everyone involved, we have made the difficult decision to postpone/reschedule the Hunter Conference. We know at times like this it is important to meet and discuss current issues, but given the circumstances it doesn’t seem appropriate.”

The number of coronavirus cases topped 125,000 worldwide as of Friday morning. Leaders across the United States are banning large gatherings to thwart the spread of the illness.

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. More specifically, the act allows the White House to mobilize the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and aid states struck by disasters and health crises.