Balfour Beatty Starts Construction of 557-Bed Student Housing, Innovation Center Development in Bowie, Maryland

The new building at Bowie State University will feature residential, classroom and amenity space.

BOWIE, MD. — Developer Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is underway on a 557-bed student housing and mixed-use development in Bowie, a northeastern suburb of Washington, D.C.

The 170,000-square-foot development will house students of Bowie State University and will also be the site of the Bowie Business Innovation Center, a program for business acceleration in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The development is slated to open in fall 2021. The project cost will be approximately $42 million.

“This partnership allows the university to support its growing student body with much-needed modern housing options and provides a dedicated place for the creative leaders of tomorrow to develop their knowledge and skills as they prepare to enter the business world upon graduation,” says Bob Shepko, president of Balfour Beatty.

The development will also house the university’s Entrepreneurship Academy, which will help students develop their own business opportunities and better navigate the greater business world. Other project features include a variety of amenities, including a fitness center, laundry facilities, community kitchens, parking and flexible classroom space.

The project is primarily funded with tax-exempt bonds through the Maryland Economic Development Corp. Balfour Beatty Construction is and Smoot Construction are serving as contractors for the project. Design Collective Inc. is the architect.

— Alex Patton