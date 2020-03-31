REBusinessOnline

26-Story Luxury Apartment Tower Opens in Minneapolis

Rafter includes 283 luxury units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rafter, a 26-story, 283-unit luxury apartment tower in northeast Minneapolis, has opened. Cuningham Group designed the 407,530-square-foot project. Mortenson Development was the developer. The tower’s exterior is a blend of white and textured charcoal concrete that creates a look reminiscent of modern ceramic arts, according to Cuningham. Photographs, paintings and sculptures by local artists can be found throughout Rafter’s shared spaces. Located at 333 Hennepin Ave., the development also features 6,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story, 279-space parking garage. Monthly rents start at $1,425. The property name comes from the fact that a group of turkeys is called a “rafter.” Many wild turkeys call this part of Minneapolis home.

