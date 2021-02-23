28 Walker to Develop 125,000 SF Timber Office Building in Baltimore

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Office, Southeast

40TEN is a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building located at 4010 Boston St. in Baltimore City.

BALTIMORE — 28 Walker Development will build a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building at 4010 Boston St. in Baltimore City, known as 40TEN. The Class A office space will be delivered in early 2022.

40TEN is the first commercial office building in downtown Baltimore constructed entirely using heavy wood timber materials. 28 Walker chose to utilize heavy timber based on the material’s positive energy efficiency attributes, with flooring, columns and exposed ceilings all comprising natural wood. 40TEN is part of the Collective at Canton, a mixed-use project developed by 28 Walker that features a Sprouts Farmers Market, Sola Salon and Chase Bank. Future plans include an apartment community built by Greystar and a hotel.

The office building will feature a communal rooftop amenity deck free to all tenants, with half for conference facilities and kitchen space and the other half being a space to eat and relax. The property features 14-foot ceiling heights and enlarged windows to maximize the amount of natural light entering the building. The building will include a fitness center, touchless entry systems, antimicrobial finishes and specialty HVAC systems engineered to improve air quality and stimulate outdoor air flow. Free parking will be available to all tenants.

Celebree School, a childhood education and care center, signed a lease with 28 Walker as the inaugural tenant at the building. The school occupies 10,275 square feet of indoor space, as well as a 6,000-square-foot outside playground area. Joe Nolan of NAI KLNB is handling all marketing and leasing for the building.