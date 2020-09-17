REBusinessOnline

29-Story Hotel Audrey Opens on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Hotel Audrey is a repositioning of the former Barclay Hotel.

CHICAGO — Oxford Hotels & Resorts LLC, the Chicago-based hotel management affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC, has opened Hotel Audrey at 166 E. Superior St. within Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district. Oxford worked with Fillmore Capital Partners to reposition the 29-story hotel, which was originally developed as The Barclay Hotel. Each of the 216 guestrooms and suites includes an executive desk, ergonomic chair, 55-inch flatscreen TV, coffeemaker and complimentary Wi-Fi. The suites include a separate living area with a sleeper sofa. Rooms start at $159 per night. The fitness center is equipped with ellipticals, treadmills and other workout machines. Due to COVID-19, all areas of the hotel are sanitized at an increased frequency with approved disinfecting products. The rooftop bar, café and meeting spaces will not open until 2021.

