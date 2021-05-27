29th Street Capital Acquires 224-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

HOUSTON — 29th Street Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm, has acquired Lincoln Medical Center Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily community located in the Med Center/Braes Bayou submarket of Houston. Built in 1990, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a coffee bar. The new ownership will implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Helix at Med Center. The seller was not disclosed.